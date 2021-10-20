Crypto stocks rise with bitcoin trading at new all-time highs

Oct. 20, 2021

  • Crypto-related stocks are most trading in the green on Wednesday as bitcoin (BTC-USD) takes out April highs and makes a new all-time high, now standing at just over $66K.
  • Bitcoin (BTC-USD +5.7%) is grinding higher so far intra-day, and returns nearly 50% on just a M/M basis, as well as +436% Y/Y, as per the chart below.
  • Note that it wasn't long ago when bitcoin (BTC-USD) was trading at $30K in mid-July.
  • Of course, the fresh milestone for BTC comes shortly after the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) started trading on Tuesday with massive volume.
  • On the other hand, ethereum (ETH-USD), the second largest crypto by market cap, is also trading well in the green on Wednesday, though it has not yet made new ATHs as it tests the $4K level for the third time.
  • The proxy-like benchmark for the price of ethereum (ETH-USD), Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX:ETHE), outpaces ether in the past five days, but the digital token's total return nearly doubles that of ETHE Y/Y.
  • Some crypto-related stocks that are moving out of the gates as BTC marks new territory includes: Marathon Digital (MARA +3.1%), Riot Blockchain (RIOT +3.5%), Bit Digital (BTBT +4.8%), Coinbase (COIN +1.9%), MicroStrategy (MSTR +4.6%), ISW Holdings (OTCPK:ISWH -4.9%), Silvergate (SI +6.7%), Digihost Technology (HSSHF +1.1%), Sphere 3D (ANY +4.8%), Cipher Mining (CIFR +5.1%) and Canaan (CAN +6.8%).
  • Earlier, bitcoin rose to $64.6K, the highest level since April.
