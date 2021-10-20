Healthcare Services Group drops 12% on net income crash in Q3 earnings
Oct. 20, 2021 10:31 AM ETHealthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) is down 12% after the company's net income plunged to $9.54M (-65.49% Y/Y) for the the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021.
- On per share basis, GAAP EPS of $0.13 misses consensus by $0.13.
- The decline translates the cash outflow from operations amounting $23.1M for the quarter, impacted by $16M increase in accrued payroll, a $12M increase in accounts receivable related to the recent addition of new dining & nutrition service agreements with existing housekeeping & laundry customers and the $6M SEC settlement.
- On the top line, revenue of $415.59M (-4.7% Y/Y) beats by $5.11M.
- By segment: Housekeeping & Laundry revenue of $203.4M at 8.5% margin; and dining & nutrition revenue of $212.2M at 3.4% margin.
- Income from operations of $11.99M (-63.86% Y/Y).
- "While the unprecedented environment is a headwind on revenue growth and profitability, we remain confident in the longer-term growth outlook for the Company given our market leadership, efficient operating model and attractive demographics," says CEO Ted Wahl looking ahead.
- The company repurchased $3.6M of shares during the quarter and remains authorised to buyback 1.4M shares as per the previous authorization.
- Earlier today, Healthcare Services declares $0.21 dividend