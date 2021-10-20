Omnicom stock falls as advertising revenue sees a dip in Q3

  • Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) stock is sliding as advertising revenue saw a slight dip, despite Q3 revenue rising 7.1% Y/Y to ~$3.44B.
  • The total revenue however missed analysts estimates.
  • Advertising revenue decreased to ~1.82B, compared to ~1.83B in Q3 2020.
  • "Robust organic revenue growth of 11.5% drove improvement in all of our key financial measures - with a notable jump in CRM Precision Marketing from our digital transformation work," said John Wren, chairman and CEO.
  • CRM Precision Marketing revenue rose to $309.4M, compared to $237.1M in Q3.
  • The company said organic growth in Q3 compared to Q3 2020 increased across all of its fundamental disciplines.
  • About 8.6% for Advertising, 24.3% for CRM Precision Marketing, 18.0% for CRM Commerce and Brand Consulting, 49.9% for CRM Experiential, 8.3% for CRM Execution & Support, 10.5% for Public Relations and 6.6% for Healthcare.
  • EBITA increased 7.4% Y/Y to $560.3M, while EBITA margin was unchanged at 16.3% compared to the Q3 2020.
  • Operating expenses increased 7.0% Y/Y to $2.89B.
  • Operating profit increased 8.0% Y/Y to $541.6M; while operating margin for Q3 increased to 15.8% compared to 15.6% for Q3 2020.
  • Net income increased 13.5% Y/Y to $355.6M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.