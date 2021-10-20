Omnicom stock falls as advertising revenue sees a dip in Q3
Oct. 20, 2021 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)
- Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) stock is sliding as advertising revenue saw a slight dip, despite Q3 revenue rising 7.1% Y/Y to ~$3.44B.
- The total revenue however missed analysts estimates.
- Advertising revenue decreased to ~1.82B, compared to ~1.83B in Q3 2020.
- "Robust organic revenue growth of 11.5% drove improvement in all of our key financial measures - with a notable jump in CRM Precision Marketing from our digital transformation work," said John Wren, chairman and CEO.
- CRM Precision Marketing revenue rose to $309.4M, compared to $237.1M in Q3.
- The company said organic growth in Q3 compared to Q3 2020 increased across all of its fundamental disciplines.
- About 8.6% for Advertising, 24.3% for CRM Precision Marketing, 18.0% for CRM Commerce and Brand Consulting, 49.9% for CRM Experiential, 8.3% for CRM Execution & Support, 10.5% for Public Relations and 6.6% for Healthcare.
- EBITA increased 7.4% Y/Y to $560.3M, while EBITA margin was unchanged at 16.3% compared to the Q3 2020.
- Operating expenses increased 7.0% Y/Y to $2.89B.
- Operating profit increased 8.0% Y/Y to $541.6M; while operating margin for Q3 increased to 15.8% compared to 15.6% for Q3 2020.
- Net income increased 13.5% Y/Y to $355.6M.