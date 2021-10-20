Anthem leads rally in managed care space after earnings beat

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • A strong earnings report has propelled the managed care peers in less than a week. This time, Anthem (ANTM +7.0%) has disclosed strong third-quarter earnings beating the Street expectations to record the biggest intraday gain in its shares since Nov. 2020.
  • Its peers in the managed care space are also trading higher in reaction. Notable gainers include Humana (HUM +2.5%), Clover Health (CLOV +2.4%), Centene (CNC +2.8%), and UnitedHealth (UNH +1.9%), which also drove the subsector higher last week after its better-than-expected results for Q3 2021.
  • While Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) posted a ~16% YoY growth in the topline, recording ~$36B in revenue, UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) drove its quarterly sales to $72B with a ~11% YoY rise.
  • Anthem’s (ANTM) operating margin for Q3 jumped to ~6% from ~1% in the prior-year period as the medical loss ratio expanded by 90 basis points to ~88%.
  • However, despite a 110-bps increase in the medical loss ratio, the operating margin of UnitedHealth (UNH) reached ~6% from ~5% in Q3 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.