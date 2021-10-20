Anthem leads rally in managed care space after earnings beat
Oct. 20, 2021 10:48 AM ETAnthem, Inc. (ANTM), HUM, CNC, UNHCLOVBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- A strong earnings report has propelled the managed care peers in less than a week. This time, Anthem (ANTM +7.0%) has disclosed strong third-quarter earnings beating the Street expectations to record the biggest intraday gain in its shares since Nov. 2020.
- Its peers in the managed care space are also trading higher in reaction. Notable gainers include Humana (HUM +2.5%), Clover Health (CLOV +2.4%), Centene (CNC +2.8%), and UnitedHealth (UNH +1.9%), which also drove the subsector higher last week after its better-than-expected results for Q3 2021.
- While Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) posted a ~16% YoY growth in the topline, recording ~$36B in revenue, UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) drove its quarterly sales to $72B with a ~11% YoY rise.
- Anthem’s (ANTM) operating margin for Q3 jumped to ~6% from ~1% in the prior-year period as the medical loss ratio expanded by 90 basis points to ~88%.
- However, despite a 110-bps increase in the medical loss ratio, the operating margin of UnitedHealth (UNH) reached ~6% from ~5% in Q3 2020.