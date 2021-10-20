Netflix gets high marks for content, but mild reaction on Wall Street after latest results
Oct. 20, 2021 10:54 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor21 Comments
- Enthusiasm for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was muted Wednesday, as the streaming TV giant's shares declined despite what was generally viewed as an upbeat report and outlook for new paid subscribers through the rest of the year.
- Netflix (NFLX) was off by 1% early in the wake of the company's late Tuesday report that was highlighted by an update on the performance of its hit show Squid Game, and expectations to add 8.5 million new subscribers in the final quarter of 2021. The outlook managed to top analysts' forecasts for 8.4 million new paid members between October and December.
- Along with its fourth-quarter subscriber forecast, Netflix also said it added 4.4 million new subscribers during the third quarter of this year, which exceeded its own estimates of 3.5 million paid additions, and left it with 213.6 million paid subscribers worldwide.
- Benjamin Swinburne, of Morgan Stanley, said Netflix's subscriber outlook "builds off a better than expected third quarter and reinforces the investment case for Netflix shares as it begins to exit the Covid-related impacts to the business over the past 18 months." Swinburne raised his price target on Netflix's stock to $700 a share from $675, and maintained his outperform rating on the stock.
- Netflix said its performance of late has been boosted by the Korean-language program Squid Game, which attracted 142 million households during the first four weeks following its release on September 17, and making it the company's most-successful show ever. Analysts said the big reception of Squid Game suggests Netflix is capable of not only appealing to international viewers but can draw North American subscribers to program they might not have originally considered watching.
- "The success of Squid Game and other high profile international titles further highlights the transferability of Netflix's original content across regions," said Stifel analyst Scott Devitt, who left his buy rating on Netflix's shares intact, and raised his price target on the company's stock to $690 a share from $650.
- Along with its data on Squid Game's performance, Netflix said it will change how it reports viewership by publishing how many hours its programs have been watched instead of the number of accounts watching its shows. Cowen analyst John Blackledge said the new viewership reported method is "a more effective measuring tool, addressing longstanding criticism of the current method accounting for those that only partially watched a program."
- Blackledge kept his outperform rating on Netflix intact, but raised his target price on the company's shares to $750 a piece from $650.
- Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler said that even with forecasting 8.5 million new subscribers for its fourth quarter, Netflix might be underestimating its potential growth "given this is the first time Netflix will be launching so many highly anticipated titles in the same quarter."
- Among the titles Netflix touted as coming out by the end of the year quarter were the films Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, and Don't Look Up, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, and new seasons of hit series Tiger King and Cobra Kai.