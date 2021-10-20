Sonos moves higher after Greenlight Capital adds to stake
Oct. 20, 2021 10:56 AM ETSonos, Inc. (SONO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Sonos Inc. (SONO +2.6%) gains after David Einhorm confirms that Greenlight Capital boosted its stake in the company.
- A letter sent to investors indicates that Greenlight Capital has held some Sonos shares for about a year.
- "We think that there is a long-term household penetration story here: SONO products are currently in approximately 11 million homes globally, a number that has grown by at least 20% in each of the last 4 years and stands to grow further as SONO adds more accessible price points, expands into new verticals, and introduces new products and service," reads part of Greenlight's bullish take on SONO.
- Greenlight sees earnings growing close to 25% annually for Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) over the next few years.
- Wall Street analysts lean bullish on Sonos (SONO) with 4 Buy-equivalent ratings stacking up against 3 Neutral-equivalent ratings and no Sell-equivalent ratings.