Blackstone to take majority stake in Spanx in deal valued at $1.2B

Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Blackstone (BX +1.0%) will become the first outsider to invest in Spanx, the firm that reshaped women's shapewear, when it acquires a majority stake in the company founded by Sara Blakely in a deal valued at $1.2B.
  • Blakely will keep a significant ownership stake in Spanx and will become the company's executive chairwoman when the deal closes.
  • The transaction will enable Spanx to accelerate its digital transformation and e-commerce channel, increase its global footprint, and expand its product line. Blackstone (NYSE:BX) will make the investment through its Blackstone Growth and Blackstone Tactical Opportunities businesses.
  • She founded the company in 2000, a couple years after cutting off the feet of her control-top pantyhose in order to create smooth look for her cream-colored pants. The company has since expanded into bras, men's compression undershirts, and activewear.
  • The transaction was led by an all-female Blackstone (BX) investment team, and the companies plan to form an all-female board of directors at Spanx.
