Looking back at bitcoin's volatile 12-year history
Oct. 20, 2021 11:30 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has a 12-year timeline filled with massive booms and busts that has led the digital token to reach a new all-time high on Wednesday.
- Started in 2009, bitcoin (BTC-USD) made its first stretch to $1K in 2013, reaching a peak of $1,150 per BTC in December 2013, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
- Following the 2013 peak, bitcoin (BTC-USD) faded going into 2014, hitting a trough of just over $200 in January 2015, and consolidated a bit before momentum picks up again in 2015.
- It only took about 10 months before bitcoin (BTC-USD) doubled to just over $400 in November 2015.
- The digital token really started to gain steam in 2017, when bitcoin (BTC-USD) retook $1K highs in March 2017, surging all the way to a peak of $19.5K in December 2017, a 20-fold return in just the matter of months.
- Following the 2017 peak, speculators left the crypto about as quickly as they flocked in, as bitcoin (BTC-USD) dropped to a low of $3.5K in December 2018. But heading into 2019, BTC reversed to as high as $13K in June 2019.
- Throughout the rest of 2019, BTC faced consolidation until wide-spread momentum kicked in for the token, breaching the June 2019 high in October 2020, reaching a peak of $64.8K in April 2021.
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD) then retraced back to $30K in July 2021, before ripping back to new highs in Oct. 2021, reaching as high as $67.6K.
- See bitcoin's wild ride in the past five years in the graph below.
