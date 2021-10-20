Reef Industries selects Comcast Business to support digital operations
Oct. 20, 2021 11:20 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Plastic film and laminate manufacturer Reef Industries has selected Comcast Business, a subsidiary of Comcast (CMCSA +0.9%) to support its digital operations.
- Comcast Business is supplying Reef Industries with Ethernet Dedicated Internet, unified communications and advanced security solutions, allowing the firm to deliver enhanced customer service and communicate effectively and efficiently. Additionally, Reef Industries is using Comcast Business VoiceEdge UC solution to support its communications and collaboration needs.
- Don Webb, IT Director of Reef Industries, said, "Prior to Comcast Business, we were using a router-based VPN and had limited visibility into when and why a site was down. Today, we have the ability to receive real-time insights, which are especially important for peace of mind. Comcast Business has been the key to helping us stay connected and informed."