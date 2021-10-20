Pantry-loading 2.0 sends some food stocks higher
- Packaged food stocks are outperformers on more indications that some consumers are stocking up again amid headlines over supply chain disruptions.
- Some grocery stores have seen intermittent shortages due to issues with transportation, labor shortages and packaging issues. The food shortages are anticipated to be sporadic over certain categories, especially those with pantry-loading appeal.
- Higher pricing is also helping food-related companies offset inflationary pressures.
- On watch: Tattooed Chef (TTCF +3.5%), SunOpta (STKL +2.9%), TreeHouse Foods (THS +1.9%), Tyson Foods (TSN +1.7%), Farmer Bros (FARM +2.2%), Simply Goods Foods (SMPL +1.7%), Fresh Del Monte (FDP +1.8%), BellRing Brands (BRBR +1.7%), B&G Foods (BGS +1.5%), Calavo Growers (CVGW +1.8%), Lamb Weston (LW +1.3%), Hostess Brands (TWNK +1.2%) and General Mills (GIS +1.1%).
- Grocery store stocks have also been a bit perky, with Albertsons Companies (ACI +2.5%) and Grocery Outlet Holdings (GO +1.2%) leading on the day.
- If pantry loading does escalate again, some sales could be pulled forward for Kroger (KR +0.2%), Costco (COST +0.6%), BJ's Wholesale Club (BJRI -1.2%), Target (TGT +0.3%) and Walmart (WMT +0.8%) as well.
- Read about the food stock with the highest Seeking Alpha Quant Rating.