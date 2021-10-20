Newegg Commerce rises after announcing PromoteIQ deal

Blue landscape of glowing particles

piranka/E+ via Getty Images

  • Newegg Commerce (NEGG +4.1%) will partner with PromoteIQ, a retail media platform that enables vendor-direct sellers to promote products to in-market shoppers to increase sales in real time. Vendors will also have access to robust analytics and real-time insight about how their products perform on Newegg.com.
  • The collaboration will "empower our vendor partners to use the Newegg platform more efficiently,” said Benny Tam, VP of Merchandising and Category Marketing.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor BOOX Research is bullish on Newegg Commerce, citing multiple tailwinds that should drive growth.
