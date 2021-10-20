Newegg Commerce rises after announcing PromoteIQ deal
Oct. 20, 2021 11:25 AM ETNewegg Commerce, Inc. (NEGG)By: SA News Team
- Newegg Commerce (NEGG +4.1%) will partner with PromoteIQ, a retail media platform that enables vendor-direct sellers to promote products to in-market shoppers to increase sales in real time. Vendors will also have access to robust analytics and real-time insight about how their products perform on Newegg.com.
- The collaboration will "empower our vendor partners to use the Newegg platform more efficiently,” said Benny Tam, VP of Merchandising and Category Marketing.
