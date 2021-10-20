Iridium Communications upgraded by BWS Financial on pace of subscriber growth

  • Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by BWS Financial to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $60, up from $37.
  • Analyst Hamed Khorsand noted that the stock is down 20% from January, but the investment story has improved as the company continues to grow its subscriber base at a faster pace than he had been expecting.
  • Yesterday the company reported Q3 results beating analysts estimates of GAAP EPS and revenue.The company ended Q3 with 1.69M total billable subscribers, which compares to ~1.43M for the year-ago period and is up from ~1.62M for Q2 2021. Total billable subscribers grew 18% Y/Y, driven by growth in commercial IoT customers.
  • The chart below shows YTD total return performance of IRDM and its peers:Cogent Communications Holdings, Liberty Latin America; and Globalstar:
  • The analyst added that its better than expected growth should allow the company to delever its balance sheet "aggressively," which help drive a higher stock price.
  • The company also raised its full year guidance:
  • Iridium CEO Matt Desch said, "In light of strong underlying demand and continued subscriber momentum, Iridium is raising its full-year guidance for 2021. We now expect total service revenue growth of between 5% and 6% and operational EBITDA of approximately $375 million this year."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.