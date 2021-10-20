ASML takes a 5% dip as Q3 net bookings drop, keeps Q4 revenue expectations in range

ASML corporation office in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • ASML (ASML -4.6%) Q3 revenue of €5.2B fails to meet expectations by $30M.
  • Q3 net bookings of €6.2B vs. Q2 €8.3B.
  • Gross margin of 51.7% vs. 51.6% consensus
  • Net income of €1.7B vs. €1.62B consensus and Q3 GAAP EPS of €4.27
  • EUV business had a record quarter in terms of shipments and revenue, due to the volume as well as the share of TWINSCAN NXE:3600D systems.
  • Company expects Q4 2021 net sales between €4.9B-5.2B and a gross margin between 51-52%.
  • As part of its financial policy to return excess cash to its shareholders through growing annualized dividends and regularly timed share buybacks, ASML announced a new share buyback program which started on July 22, 2021, and is to be executed by December 31, 2023.
  • CEO, Peter Wennink statement and outlook: "Our third-quarter net sales came in at €5.2 billion with a gross margin of 51.7%, both within our guidance. Our third-quarter net bookings came in at €6.2 billion, including €2.9 billion from EUV systems."
  • Company reached an agreement with Jenoptik AG whereby they will acquire the Medical Applications and Swiss Optic business of Berliner Glas.
  • The stock has gained about 64% on a YTD basis, a look at the comparative price performance against peers.

