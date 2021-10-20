Enphase Energy slumps as bullish Roth analyst issues Q3 warning
Oct. 20, 2021 11:39 AM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Enphase Energy (ENPH -2.7%) is headed toward a sizeable miss when it reports Q3 earnings on October 26, Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen says, even while maintaining his Buy rating and $220 price target on the stock.
- "Heading into Q3, we are concerned about ENPH's ability to deliver a better than expected Q4 guide," Shen writes, citing recent checks that "suggest the company is falling short in meeting customer battery demand in Q3 and Q4, given [California] port congestion."
- "While some believe the port congestion and supply chain challenges are priced in for ENPH and solar overall, we do not necessarily agree," Shen says, warning the stock could be hit following its recent 30%-plus rally in the event of a weaker than forecast Q3 or Q4 guidance due to battery shipments falling short.
- Nevertheless, Shen would recommend accumulating Enphase shares opportunistically on any weakness.
- Solar shares posted sharp gains on Monday and Tuesday, as investors seem confident that the U.S. Congress will keep an extension of the federal tax credit on solar investments in the budget bill.