Travel Centers of America unveils new location upgrades, launches "The Kitchen" dining experience
Oct. 20, 2021 11:41 AM ETTravelCenters of America Inc. (TA)By: SA News Team
- Travel Centers of America (TA +3.1%) unveils its nationwide upgrade plan and new travel center design concept at its Seymour, Indiana location, he first of more than 100 travel center refresh projects expected to be completed during the next 18 months. TA will also launch “The Kitchen,” a new fast casual dining experience to be rolled out at select locations nationwide.
- The travel center design upgrades include renovated restrooms, upgraded showers, comfortable driver lounges and repaved parking lots, along with better lighting and store flow.
- "The Kitchen" opens at the Seymour location before expanding to other locations and will provide guests with freshly prepared food for sit down dining.
- The moves are part of TA's transformation plan, which includes a robust capital investment strategy focused on travel center upgrades, reimagined food concepts, and technology improvements.
