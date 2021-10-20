Nestlé beats expectations by passing on higher costs to consumers, announces more price hikes
- Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY +3.0%) is able to pass on rising input costs with price hikes to beat expectations and raise its full-year guidance. Organic sales at the company rose 6.5% in the third quarter, driven by 2.1% higher prices and 4.4% volume growth.
- The maker of Cheerios and KitKat bars will also increase prices in the fourth quarter and in 2022, expecting inflation to rise further than the 4% jump during 2021.
- Nestlé, which is struggle with supply chain issues like most of its peers, said that the price hikes should keep the company's margin at 17.5% followed by a slight improvement in the mid-term.
- "The company knocked it out of the park for the third quarter," commented Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox. "Most companies with strong brands will be able to pass on prices and I think the market still does not get that."
- Raises FY 2021 Outlook: Nestlé expects organic revenue growth between 6% and 7% from previous expectations of 5%-6%.
- Competitor Procter & Gamble also warned of inflation during its FQ1 earnings call.