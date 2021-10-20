Can Blackstone maintain EPS beat run in Q3?
Oct. 20, 2021 12:24 PM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)BLK, SOHOFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, before market opens.
- Banks started reporting their Q3 results from last Wednesday, and according to analyst they're likely to benefit from another quarter of loan loss reserve releases and increased stock buybacks as loan growth remains tepid.
- Blackstone's peer BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Q3 results already beat analysts estimates. The company saw organic growth in active platform and ETFs.
- For Blackstone (NYSE:BX), the consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (+44.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.17B (+48.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Analysts expect assets under management estimate $718.69B; net inflows estimate $54.05B.
- Fee-related earnings estimate $715.0M; while deployment estimate is $18.10B, according to analysts.
- Blackstone (BX)stock rose +4.10% on July 22, the day it reported Q2 results beating analysts estimates.
- The company's Q2 performance revenue rose on private equity and real estate gains.
- Q3 was a busy quarter for Blackstone as it announced several deals:
- In September end the company announced it was selling the Cosmopolitan hotel, casino for $5.65B, a deal that makes it the firm's most profitable single asset ever, according to The Wall Street Journal.
- The month also saw Blackstone (BX) pulling its bid for developer Soho China (OTCPK:SOHOF), citing a "lack of sufficient progress" in the antitrust approval process.
- In addition, Duchossois Group is selling its smart access solutions business, Chamberlain Group, to Blackstone in a deal valuing the group at ~$5B.
- August saw Blackstone and Landmark Properties form a $784M student housing joint venture.
- In July, the company said it was acquiring stake in AIG's Life & Retirement in $2.2B deal; The company also announced acquisition of Sphera for $1.4B to bolster ESG investments.
- More recently in October, the company is taking a majority stake in Spanx in deal valued at $1.2B.
- Also, Blackstone' business development company has filed for an IPO.