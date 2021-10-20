Comerica, M&T Bank, Citizens Financial stocks climb after Q3 earnings shine
Oct. 20, 2021 12:25 PM ETComerica Incorporated (CMA), MTB, CFGKRE, KBEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The stocks of three regional banks — Comerica (CMA +4.1%), M&T Bank (MTB +2.6%) and Citizens Financial Group (CFG +2.7%) — climb after turning in better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Overall regional banks are outpacing the broader banks' rise. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE +1.8%) compares with SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE +1.7%).
- Comerica (NYSE:CMA) stock rises after the bank's Q3 net interest income rose 2% Q/Q, about 3% higher than consensus, points out Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache.
- Q3 net interest income of $475M rises from $465M in Q2 and $458M in Q3 2020.
- Evercore ISI analyst John Pancari attributes Comerica's (CMA) beat to the higher NII, lower loan loss provision, higher noninterest income, and a lower tax rate.
- Provision for credit loss benefit of $42M compares with a benefit of $135M in Q2 and cost of $5M in Q3 2020; noninterest income of $280M slips from $284M in Q2 and rises from $252M in the year-ago quarter.
- On the negative side, Carcache said Comerica's (CMA) noninterest expenses came in at 2% higher than consensus.
- Noninterest expenses of $465M compares with $463M in Q2 and $438M in Q3 2020.
- M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Q3 operating EPS of $3.76 beat the average analyst estimate of $3.49 and rose from $2.77 in the year-ago quarter. "Overall, the quarter was marked by better top line, more than offsetting weaker loan trends and higher expenses," Evercore's Pancari wrote in a note to clients. Specifically, higher noninterest income, NII and lower loan loss provision led to the beat, he said.
- Says Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin on MTB: "Core fees of $569M beat by $43M, and were up 8% Q/Q, led by increases in mortgage, service charges and brokerage, partially offset by a decrease in trust."
- Q3 net interest income (taxable equivalent) of $971M rose from $947M in Q2 and $946M; that led to net interest margin of 2.74% in Q3 vs. 2.95% in Q2 and 2.77% in Q3 2020.
- Provision for credit loss benefit of $20M compares with a cost of $150M in Q2 and benefit of $15M in Q3 2020.
- Citizens Financial's (NYSE:CFG) Q3 beat was fueled by higher NII and fees, driving a beat in preprovision net revenue, Carcache said.
- Evercore's Pancari points to CFG's lower loan loss provision and higher noninterest income, partly offset by higher expenses. Mortgage banking, capital markets fees and service charges came in higher than he expected.
- Earlier, Citizens Financial Group sees average loans rising as much as 2% in Q4