Express Scripts will list Viatris' Semglee insulin biosimilar on preferred formulary
Oct. 20, 2021 12:27 PM ETViatris Inc. (VTRS)CIBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Pharmacy benefit manager ("PBM") Express Scripts will list Viatris' (VTRS +2.9%) insulin biosimilar Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn) on its national preferred formulary.
- The coverage begins on Jan. 1, 2022.
- Express Scripts said the move will lead to $20M in cost savings in 2022.
- Cigna (CI +4.0%) uses Express Scripts as its PBM.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Danil Sereda, who has a very bullish rating on Viatris shares, wrote today that the stock has bottomed, has growth opportunities, and is currently undervalued.