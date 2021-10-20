Herc Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 20, 2021 12:39 PM ETHerc Holdings Inc. (HRI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Herc (NYSE:HRI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.36 (+74.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $552.06M (+20.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HRI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.