Safehold Q3 Earnings Preview
Oct. 20, 2021 12:43 PM ETSafehold Inc. (SAFE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.38 (+23.90% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $47.34M (+24.59% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SAFE has beaten FFO estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- The company's stock rose +0.46% on July 22, after it reported its Q2 results.