Euronet Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 20, 2021 12:43 PM ETEuronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Euronet (NASDAQ:EEFT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.42 (+26.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $783.47M (+17.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EEFT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.