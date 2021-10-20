What's in store for Snap Q3 Earnings?
Oct. 20, 2021 12:48 PM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (+700.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.1B (+62.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNAP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 28 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Stock witnessed a beat during Q2 results and gave a Q3 revenue outlook between $1.07B and $1.085B vs. $1.01B consensus.
