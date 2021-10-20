Quest Diagnostics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 20, 2021 1:31 PM ETQuest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)By: SA News Team
- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.06 (-29.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.52B (-9.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts estimate adjusted operating margin estimate of 20.7%.
- Capital expenditure estimate of $106.4 million.
- In August, Seeking Alpha contributor Chuck Walston called Quest Diagnostics a "leader in its industry", and argued that the company has COVID tailwinds driving revenue.
- Recently, Quest signed an agreement to provide companion diagnostic for Eli Lilly's breast cancer drug Verzenio.
- The company's shares fell 1% despite posting second-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by a faster than expected recovery in the company's base business.
- Over the last 2 years, DGX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's shares have gained more than 22% year to date.