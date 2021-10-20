Adobe forecasts online sales will rise 10% this holiday season
Oct. 20, 2021 12:50 PM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY), GME, HAS, MATTGT, NTDOY, AMZN, MSFT, WMT, ATVI, EABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Adobe forecasts online holiday sales will increase 10% this year from last year's level to reach a record tally of $207B. Spending before November 20 is expected to be up 59% as consumers act early. Spending on Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday is only forecast to be up at a single-digit pace. The total online holiday sales tally is projected to be 45% higher than the 2019 level.
- The research firm warns some categories will see shortages, although retailers are expected to push out deals earlier to avoid December logistical shipping issues.
- The toy and gaming watchlist includes products from Tamagotchi Pix, Baby Yoda, Gabby's Dollhouse, Crystalina, Paw Patrol, Squishmallows Nintendo Switch OLED, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, Steam Deck, Battlefield 2042, Pokemon Brilliant, Halo Infinite and Call of Duty Vanguard.
- Related stocks: Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), GameStop (NYSE:GME), Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), Target (NYSE:TGT), Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA).
- The retail sector has underperformed the broad market over the last six weeks.