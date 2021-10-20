Marsh & McLennan Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 20, 2021 12:51 PM ETMarsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (+22.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.44B (+11.8% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects adjusted operating margin estimate 18.9%.
- Over the last 2 years, MMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.