Rogers Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 20, 2021 12:53 PM ETRogers Communications Inc. (RCI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Rogers (NYSE:RCI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (-23.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.98B (-18.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RCI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.