Sonoco Products Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 20, 2021 12:53 PM ETSonoco Products Company (SON)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (+4.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.38B (+5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SON has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.