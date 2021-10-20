Enbridge says Line 5 restored after tampering by protesters
Oct. 20, 2021 12:44 PM ET
- Enbridge (ENB +0.3%) says it shut down its Line 5 pipeline for several hours after protesters trespassed onto a facility in Michigan and tampered with a safety valve.
- The company says the pipeline, which ships 540K bbl/day of crude oil from Superior, Wis., to Sarnia, Ontario, is back up and running and does not expect any impact on deliveries to customers.
- Line 5 is at the heart of a dispute between Enbridge and the state of Michigan, which has sought to stop operation of the pipeline due to concerns over the safety of a section that runs underwater in the Straits of Mackinac.
- The Canadian government recently formally invoked a 1977 pipeline treaty with the U.S. in an effort to prevent Michigan from shutting off the pipeline.