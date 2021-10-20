Bank OZK Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Oct. 20, 2021 5:35 PM ETBank OZK (OZK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+15.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $266.93M (+6.2% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects efficiency ratio estimate 39.7%.
  • Over the last 1 year, OZK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Bank OZK: Loan Growth Pivotal For Earnings Growth
