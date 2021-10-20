Alaska Air Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 20, 2021 12:57 PM ETAlaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.32 (+140.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.94B (+176.7% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects Load factor estimate of 80%.
- Over the last 2 years, ALK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.