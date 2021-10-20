Genuine Parts Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 20, 2021 12:57 PM ETGenuine Parts Company (GPC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.63 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.68B (+7.1% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects Automotive group comp sales estimate of +5.1%.
- Over the last 2 years, GPC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.