SVB Financial Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Oct. 20, 2021 5:35 PM ETSVB Financial Group (SIVB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.59 (-34.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.33B (+23.1% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects net interest margin estimate 2%.
  • Over the last 2 years, SIVB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
