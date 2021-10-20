SVB Financial Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 20, 2021 5:35 PM ETSVB Financial Group (SIVB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.59 (-34.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.33B (+23.1% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects net interest margin estimate 2%.
- Over the last 2 years, SIVB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.