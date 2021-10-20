Will Freeport-McMoRan deliver strong Q3 numbers?

  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 vs $0.29 in Q320 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.22B (+61.6% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect gold sales volume of 357,411oz and net copper cash costs per pound of $1.30.
  • The copper mining firm delivered a mixed Q2 performance, with total revenues up 88% Y/Y to $5.75B, but missing estimates. Q2 adj. net income jumped to $1.14B, or $0.77 per share, which topped consensus estimates by $0.02.
  • Q2 copper sales volumes gained 22% Y/Y to 929M lbs. and gold sales volumes jumped 66% to 305K oz., although these were 5% and 8% lower respectively than in Q1. Q2 copper production of 913M lbs. trailed the 961M lb. average estimate among analysts.
  • Freeport-McMoRan had then guided for a Q3 copper sales volume of 1.04B lbs. and gold sales volume of 360K oz. It had also trimmed its full-year capital spending forecast to ~$2.2B, from $2.3B previously, at the time.

