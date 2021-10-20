Will Freeport-McMoRan deliver strong Q3 numbers?
Oct. 20, 2021 1:00 PM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor35 Comments
- Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 vs $0.29 in Q320 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.22B (+61.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gold sales volume of 357,411oz and net copper cash costs per pound of $1.30.
- The copper mining firm delivered a mixed Q2 performance, with total revenues up 88% Y/Y to $5.75B, but missing estimates. Q2 adj. net income jumped to $1.14B, or $0.77 per share, which topped consensus estimates by $0.02.
- Q2 copper sales volumes gained 22% Y/Y to 929M lbs. and gold sales volumes jumped 66% to 305K oz., although these were 5% and 8% lower respectively than in Q1. Q2 copper production of 913M lbs. trailed the 961M lb. average estimate among analysts.
- Freeport-McMoRan had then guided for a Q3 copper sales volume of 1.04B lbs. and gold sales volume of 360K oz. It had also trimmed its full-year capital spending forecast to ~$2.2B, from $2.3B previously, at the time.
- FCX shares suffered last month as copper prices slide to a one-month low on continued worries over troubles at Chinese property developer Evergrande Group. The stock recovered in early October, racing to the top of S&P 500 leaderboard on Oct. 07 following a bounce in the price of copper. By mid-October, copper futures regained the $10K level for first time since June.
- Recently, BofA analyst Lawson Winder reinstated the research coverage of Freeport, arguing that the stock offers growth-focused copper exposure. "Freeport has come through a risky period with "intriguing growth optionality and returns going forward," a bullish Winder wrote.
- With the recent upswing in copper prices, investors expect FCX to report strong Q3 figures.
- Over the last 2 years, Freeport-McMoRan has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.