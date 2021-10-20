AutoNation Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 20, 2021 1:00 PM ETAutoNation, Inc. (AN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.20 (+76.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.29B (+16.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.