Celanese Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Oct. 20, 2021 5:35 PM ETCelanese Corporation (CE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Celanese (NYSE:CE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.71 vs. $1.95 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.12B (+50.4% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expects Operating EBITDA of $739.8M.
  • Over the last 2 years, CE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
