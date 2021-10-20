Celanese Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 20, 2021 5:35 PM ETCelanese Corporation (CE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Celanese (NYSE:CE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.71 vs. $1.95 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.12B (+50.4% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects Operating EBITDA of $739.8M.
- Over the last 2 years, CE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.