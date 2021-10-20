Interpublic Group of Companies Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 20, 2021 1:01 PM ETThe Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.17B (+11.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IPG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.