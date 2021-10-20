W.R. Berkley Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 20, 2021 5:35 PM ETW. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+43.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.03B (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WRB has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.