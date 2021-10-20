Trinity Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 20, 2021 1:02 PM ETTrinity Industries, Inc. (TRN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Trinity (NYSE:TRN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $453.98M (-1.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.