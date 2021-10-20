Whirlpool Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 20, 2021 5:35 PM ETWhirlpool Corporation (WHR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.18 (-10.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.73B (+8.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects Ongoing EBIT of $558.7M.
- Over the last 2 years, WHR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.