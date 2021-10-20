Robert Half Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 20, 2021 5:35 PM ETRobert Half International Inc. (RHI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.40 (+109.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.65B (+38.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RHI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.