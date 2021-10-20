Chart Industries Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Oct. 20, 2021 1:14 PM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $346.1M (+26.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, GTLS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.
  • Chart Industries delivered a strong Q2 performance, beating both EPS and revenue estimates. The industrial firm reported third consecutive quarter of record orders ($447.9M), contributing to record backlog of $1,083.9M. The company had then raised its full year guidance, expecting revenue of $1.38B to $1.43B and non-diluted adjusted EPS of $3.80 to $4.25.
  • Recently, Chart Industries rallied to a 52-week high after Wells Fargo initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and Street-high $230 price target, seeing the stock as an "energy transition story."
  • The company's shares have gained +54.73% YTD
