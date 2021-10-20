Antofagasta guides 2022 copper output lower; Twin Metals project in limbo

Oct. 20, 2021 1:16 PM ETAntofagasta plc (ANFGF)ANFGYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) fell as much as 6% in London trading after guiding for lower copper production next year, as drought conditions continue in Chile.
  • For FY 2021, the miner maintains current copper production guidance of 710K-740K metric tons and expects net cash costs will come in below the originally guided $1.25/lb.
  • But for FY 2022, copper output is forecast at 660K-690K mt, citing lower grades at Centinela Concentrates and assuming no precipitation until the next rainy season - which begins in June - and the desalination plant comes into operation in H2 2022.
  • Q3 copper production edged 1.5% higher Q/Q to 181K mt, in line with expectations, citing higher production at Centinela, partly offset by lower throughput at Los Pelambres.
  • Q3 gold output jumped 8.8% Q/Q to 66.8K oz., and YTD production has surged 25% to 187.3K oz., with both increases due to higher grades at Centinela.
  • Separately, Antofagasta's planned Twin Metals copper and nickel mine project in Minnesota's Boundary Waters suffers a potential blow as the U.S. Forest Service proposes banning mining in the region for 20 years.
  • The agency says it will not issue any new mining leases or permits in the region for two years while a new review process is underway.
  • Mining shares follow base metals prices lower today after China launched measures to fight its energy crisis.
