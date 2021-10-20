Valero Energy Q3 earnings set to swing in to profit and significant revenue surge

  • Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (compared to -$1.16 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $24.55B (+55.3% Y/Y).
  • Total throughput estimated at 2.78M while refining margin seen at $9.35.
  • Cash flow from operations forecasted at $1.16B.
  • The company boasts of a stable and strong dividend yield of 4.9%
  • Over the last 2 years, VLO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • Overall, U.S. refiners are expected to show higher Q3 earnings as margins to sell gasoline and diesel have improved despite the surging cost of crude oil, analysts said cited by Reuters.
  • Refiners are also benefiting from lower inventories of their products as recent storms and the pandemic knocked refining capacity offline.
  • With a Bullish rating, Leo Nelissen recently wrote that "2021 is a good year for Valero as inflation is rising and the global need for energy isn't lingering"
  • The company posted a 2.7% gain in the pre-market session it reported Q2 earnings; YTD, the stock gained 41.7%.
