McDonald's is expected to weigh local or national distribution options for McPlant menu item
Oct. 20, 2021 1:51 PM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD), BYNDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- McDonald's (MCD -0.8%) is running its test of McPlant menu items across a spectrum of eight different geographic locations with differing demographics, according to Credit Suisse.
- "We think McDonald's wants to see whether McPlant can generate enough volume to merit permanent placement across the country or whether it should limit it to markets where consumers are predisposed to meat substitutes and are willing to pay a premium," updates analyst Robert Moskow on the venture.
- The U.S. McPlant test begins on November 3.
- Credit Suisse is not yet including national McDonald's distribution with its estimates on Beyond Meat (BYND +0.4%) due to the uncertainty of the outcome and the "rather tepid results" of the 2019 test in Canada. A national deal could add as much as $125M in revenue for BYND.
- The stock could use the boost with the relative strength index on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) still under 50.