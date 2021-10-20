Staffing concerns, flight delays, lag in corporate demand: Will Southwest Airlines take-off after Q3 results?
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.27 (+86.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.58B vs. $1.79B year ago.
- Analysts expect capacity of 38.94B; Rev. passenger miles of 32.14B; Load factor of 82.5%.
- Last week, the airlines canceled more than 2K flights due to the effects of bad weather and "air traffic constraints" and denied speculation over employees' resistance to recent vaccine mandate for staff.
- Peers on watch: United Airlines' (NASDAQ:UAL) CEO comments after mixed Q3 results: "We're solidly on track to achieve the targets we set for 2022. From the return of business travel and the planned re-opening of Europe and early indications for opening in the Pacific, the headwinds we've faced are turning to tailwinds." Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) topped Q3 estimates but warned higher fuel prices could cut down profits in Q4. CEO Ed Bastian predicted that the company will return to pre-pandemic levels by next summer, saying it currently sits at about two-thirds of its normal business.
- However, U.S. airlines recovery plans seem difficult with surge in jet fuel prices.
- The cost of jet fuel has climbed about 70% this year with rising crude oil prices. Each 5-cent increase in fuel represents $40M of expense, says Delta (DAL) CFO.
- United Airlines Holdings (UAL) forecasted an average price of $2.39 a gallon in Q4 up from $2.14 in 3Q.
- Over the last 2 years, LUV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- Wall St. Analyst rating is very bullish on the stock with price target of $66.45.
- Over the period of one month, LUV shares dropped ~20%.
