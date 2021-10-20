Cardiol Therapeutics extends winning streak to reach 52-week high

Oct. 20, 2021 2:02 PM ETCardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • After four consecutive sessions of gains, the shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL +4.4%) have reached a 52-week high.
  • The company added more than a tenth to its market cap on Tuesday after issuing an update on its LANCER trial for CardiolRx (TM).
  • The Phase 2 /3 trial is designed to evaluate cardioprotective properties of CardiolRx in hospitalized COVID-19 patients who are at risk or those who had heart disease earlier.
  • In addition to ongoing enrollment in the U.S., the trial is expanding to Brazil, Mexico, and Canada with regulatory approvals in those countries, the company said.
  • Patient enrollment has just got underway in the first hospital centers in Brazil and Mexico, and the clinical site selection is also in progress in Canada.
  • CardiolRx is an oral cannabidiol formulation and in Sep. 2020, Cardiol (NASDAQ:CRDL) received the FDA clearance to start the clinical study.
