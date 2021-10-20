Compass Minerals cut to Sell equivalent at BMO on valuation
Oct. 20, 2021 1:55 PM ETCompass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Compass Minerals (CMP -2.5%) sinks as much as 5.5% after BMO downgrades shares to Underperform from Market Perform with a $60 price target, trimmed from $62, as the firm says the stock's valuation "seems ahead of itself" after surging nearly 25% since September 20.
- BMO analyst Joel Jackson says the stock has not priced in likely inflationary pressures this winter, which should lead to lower than expected FY 2022 earnings.
- Compass Minerals yesterday announced successful conversion testing of its lithium brine resource to battery-grade lithium hydroxide, which it called a "significant milestone" in its lithium development project.