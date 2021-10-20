Compass Minerals cut to Sell equivalent at BMO on valuation

Oct. 20, 2021 1:55 PM ETCompass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Salt production

Bora030/iStock via Getty Images

  • Compass Minerals (CMP -2.5%) sinks as much as 5.5% after BMO downgrades shares to Underperform from Market Perform with a $60 price target, trimmed from $62, as the firm says the stock's valuation "seems ahead of itself" after surging nearly 25% since September 20.
  • BMO analyst Joel Jackson says the stock has not priced in likely inflationary pressures this winter, which should lead to lower than expected FY 2022 earnings.
  • Compass Minerals yesterday announced successful conversion testing of its lithium brine resource to battery-grade lithium hydroxide, which it called a "significant milestone" in its lithium development project.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.