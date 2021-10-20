Economic activity rises at 'modest to moderate' rate, Fed's Beige Book says
Oct. 20, 2021 2:10 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Economic activity increased at a "modest to moderate" rate, though several regions observed a slowing pace in recent weeks, according to the Federal Reserve's Beige Book, which assesses the nation's economic activity every six weeks.
- This report is based on information collected on or before Oct. 8.
- Most of the Fed's districts saw positive growth in consumer spending, but auto sales declined due to low inventories and rising prices. Travel and tourism activity varied by district, with some seeing continued or increased leisure travel while others declined with rises in COVID cases and the beginning of the school year.
- Loan demand was flat to modest for the period. Residential real estate activity was unchanged or slowed slightly, however, the market stayed healthy overall, the Beige Book said.
- As for inflation, most districts reported "significantly elevated" prices. "Reports of input cost increases were widespread across industry sectors, driven by product scarcity resulting from supply chain bottlenecks," according to the report. The price increases were especially strong in steel, electronic components, and freight costs.
- Many firms raised their selling prices.
- In the labor market, employment rose at a "modest to moderate rate in recent weeks." The low supply of workers, though, constrained hiring activity, which in turn, limits economic activity.
- "Transportation and technology firms saw particularly low labor supply, while many retail, hospitality, and manufacturing firms cut hours or production because they did not have enough workers."
- To try to attract and retain workers, firms have been boosting wages, offering signing and retention bonuses, offering flexible work schedules and more vacation time, the report said.
- But in some cases companies increased their use of automation to offset labor shortages.
- Previously (Oct. 18), Investors' bullish sentiment slips in E*Trade's latest quarterly tracking study.