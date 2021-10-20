First American Financial Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 20, 2021 2:46 PM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.87 (+42.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.04B (+6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FAF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.